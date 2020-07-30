Rocky Ridge residents concerned about rezoning for condo development as developer responds

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rezoning - Rocky Ridge Rezoning of 2 1/2 acres of land between 2466 and 2468 Rocky Ridge Road in Jefferson County on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

A plan to bring 25 condominiums and 10 garden homes to the Rocky Ridge area has drawn the ire of some nearby residents, though the developer says he has refuted all their claims.

Charles Kessler with Overton Investments is seeking to rezone about 2.5 acres of land at 2468 and 2466 Rocky Ridge Road from R-G single-family zoning and E-2 estate zoning to R-4 multi-family zoning for the condo unit while keeping some of the R-G zoning to build 10 garden homes.

Kessler’s original plan called for two 25-unit buildings (50 condos in total), but he changed that plan after nearby residents expressed their desire for the property to remain zoned for single-family homes. The property is in unincorporated Jefferson County, but is close to the Vestavia Hills city limit.

Kessler said it’s important to note that when the area was master planned by the county, the lot he is seeking to develop was the only lot in the area to be selected for medium-density to high-density housing.

The condos will sell for about $300 per square foot and will be “penthouse quality,” Kessler said. The garden homes will be cheaper, possibly around $250,000, he said.

Larry Durham, a resident near the property, said there are three major concerns: traffic, drainage and the character of the neighborhood. With nothing but single-family homes in the area, Durham said residents are concerned about having multi-family housing in the area, but they do not take issue with the garden homes being built.

Durham said he is concerned if they are given the R-4 zoning at the Jefferson County Commission meeting on Aug. 6, Kessler will bring apartments, instead of condominiums, to the property. Kessler denied that claim and said only condominiums would be built. Kessler said residents paying $3,500 for monthly rent aren’t going to be bringing crime to the area.

Durham said there is concern over congestion in the area, as the underground parking facility that would be built would have access on Rocky Ridge Road. He said he worries about increased traffic with the property being so close to the commercial district in Rocky Ridge.

Kessler said he had a traffic study done and found that he can mostly expect older people and singles to live in the condos, meaning there should not be much impact on traffic.

Durham said there are drainage issues at two other garden home subdivisions in the area, and he is worried that, like with those subdivisions, water will run down Jannebo Road and not only flood that road, but run into Little Shades Creek.

Kessler said while there are issues now, his property will be developed so as not to have those issues. County authorities will ensure everything is built correctly, he said. Water at the property would be buried in an underground detention pond, he said.

Durham said another minor issue is that lighting would affect nearby residents. Kessler said he always points his lights down, so it shouldn’t affect residents within range of any lights on the property.