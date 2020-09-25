Robbery suspect apprehended by VHPD

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

A robbery suspect was arrested by the Vestavia Hills Police Department after allegedly hurting a store employee in a Cahaba Heights incident.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, just before 9 a.m., an employee at a business in the 300 block of Summit Boulevard was opening the business when he was allegedly attacked and robbed by Silvester Finney, 27, address unknown, said Capt. Shane Ware with the Police Department.

Finney caused minor injuries to the employee, and was caught about 15 minutes after fleeing the scene, Ware said. He was charged on suspicion of first-degree theft of property, related to a stolen car, third-degree robbery and third-degree burglary. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Ware said the event is "unusual" for Vestavia Hills, but he does not expect events like this to happen again, and emphasized that Vestavia is a safe community.