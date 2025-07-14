Road repaving begins for Dolly Ridge, Cahaba Heights roads

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This map shows the portions of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba Heights Road that are being repaved in the second half of July.

The city of Vestavia Hills on Monday began the process of milling and repaving portions of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba Heights Road.

The city is repaving Dolly Ridge Road from U.S. 280 to Cahaba Heights Road and repaving Cahaba Heights Road from Dolly Ridge Road to the roundabout at Blue Lake Drive. Work began on Cahaba Heights Road first and then will proceed to Dolly Ridge Road and is expected to take about two weeks, city officials said.

The roads will not be fully closed while wok is performed, and work likely will be done during the day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., officials said. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible.

Editor's note: This post was updated at 5:24 a.m. on July 15 to correct the name of one of the roads being repaved. It is Cahaba Heights Road.