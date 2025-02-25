RISE to put on Kids Character Day, Touch a Truck event March 15

× Expand Photo from RISE at VHHS Facebook page Two girls dress up as princesses for the 2022 Kids Day put on by the Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement program at Vestavia Hills HIgh School in Vestavia HIlls, Alabama.

The Rebels Impact through Service and Engagement program at Vestavia Hills High School is putting on a Character Day and Touch a Truck event for kids on Saturday, March 15.

There will be 80 characters in costumes, including favorite Disney characters, many superheroes and several large trucks and other large vehicles for kids to explore.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the adolescent and young adult oncology program at UAB. is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Vestavia Hills High School at 2235 Lime Rock Road. Tickets cost $15 and can be obtained at gofan.co/event/2635406.

For more information, call 205-402-5250.