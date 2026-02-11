RISE Kids’ Day returns with character meet-and-greet to benefit UAB program

× Expand Image courtesy of RISE Kids Day Posters - 2026 Flyer Day!

Vestavia Hills High School will host RISE Kids’ Day on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the school’s competition gym, bringing more than 60 favorite Disney characters and superhero friends together for a morning of fun.

The annual Character Meet & Greet Party invites children — and the young at heart — to dress up, take photos and interact with a wide variety of costumed characters. A Touch-A-Truck experience will also be available outside the gym, giving kids the chance to explore vehicles up close.

The event benefits the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB’s O’Neal Cancer Center. Hosted by RISE, a student-led organization at Vestavia Hills High School, the event reflects the group’s mission to engage students and serve others while strengthening connections within the community.

Tickets are $15 per child, and adults may attend free of charge. Tickets are available at gofan.co/event/4947001.