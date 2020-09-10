Rezoning for property on Rocky Ridge Road carried over again at county meeting

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Land at 2237 Rocky Ridge Road on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The new landowner, BDry Waterproofing, is working with the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Board to seek a new zoning code. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The rezoning of property at 2237 Rocky Ridge Road for the purpose of constructing storage for equipment and trucks, as well as office space, for BDry Waterproofing, was carried over at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the company more time to revise their site plan.

The issue had previously been carried over to the Sept. 10 meeting in August, after it was found that the existing land use plan does not allow for industrial zoning, which is what BDry is seeking. The property is currently zoned C-P, preferred commercial, which only allows for office buildings.

Scott Deaton, the realtor representing the company, said the buyer had been in a serious car accident and was in traction in Wisconsin, keeping him from being able to submit more information about the proposed development and any revisions to the site plan to the commission, which asked for those documents before they began amending the land use plan to allow for industrial zoning on the property.

Several residents have expressed concern with the proposed development, citing traffic and safety concerns, as well as the noise that would come from having gravel trucks in their backyard.

“No one wants to hear ‘beep, beep,’ in their backyard,” said resident John Cucinotta.

Michael Aughtman said the community is historic and residents want to keep it in good condition.

“It’s not a community in decline; it’s a community that’s well-kept,” Aughtman said.

Aughtman said it feels like there has been a constant push against the neighborhood.

The issue will be heard next at the Nov. 12 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.