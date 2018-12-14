Rezoning approved for two separate townhome developments in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Neal Embry Members of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission talk before the Dec. 13 meeting.

Continuing their development of the Fairhaven Drive and Poe Drive part of Cahaba Heights, developers Ron Durham and Charles Kessler are proposing two separate developments of townhomes on each respective street.

Both men sought necessary rezoning at the Dec. 13 planning and zoning commission, and both were successful, with Kessler’s projects at 3771 Fairhaven Drive and 3783 Fairhaven Drive both rezoned from Vestavia Hills Institutional to Vestavia Hills R-9. Kessler is planning to build three luxury townhomes at 3771 Fairhaven Drive, and four more on 3783 Fairhaven Drive.

Durham is building five townhomes on one lot at 3791 Poe Drive, which was rezoned from Vestavia Hills B-2 to Vestavia Hills R-9.

Several residents spoke in opposition, mainly to Kessler’s development. One resident in Overton Cove told the commission she was concerned about the current and future deterioration of both Fairhaven Drive and Poe Drive, blaming Kessler’s longtime development work for the condition of the roads. She said she was also concerned about what she said was “a lack of regard for the neighborhood” by Kessler.

“It worries me that Kessler is going to be developing this,” the woman said.

Other residents also spoke about their concerns with traffic and road conditions.

Defending himself, Kessler said he’s been in the area since 1986 and has won numerous awards for his homes, and reminded the commission he’s offering to install sidewalks on Poe Drive at a cost of $150,000 to himself. At a recent work session, City Manager Jeff Downes said the city’s cost for that project is $49,999.

With both the institutional and business zoning, both Kessler and Durham said their projects would prevent businesses and other institutions from coming in, which would increase traffic congestion, though residents seemed unconvinced.

Durham’s project is part of his work in both Mountain Brook and Vestavia with Overton Village. The original plan was to build 41 residential units with 10 of those in Vestavia, but that number has been reduced to 27 units, with five townhomes in Vestavia, three townhomes in Mountain Brook and 23 condominiums.

The Vestavia Hills City Council still must approve the rezoning before it becomes final.

In other business, the commission: