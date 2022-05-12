Researcher gives presentation to Vestavia Hills Historical Society

× Expand Emily Featherston

Who was the world-famous architect firm that planned Vestavia Hills?

Another piece of the puzzle was revealed at a recent Vestavia Hills Historical Society meeting.

Society President Shelia Bruce said it had always been a rumor, but now it is proven.

Alan Coshatt, a Vestavia native, whose family has been part of Vestavia for many years, has been on that trail for some time. His research carried him to the National Archive Library in Washington, DC., where he found the evidence.

Alan’s work led him to the national archives at the Library of Congress. He found documents showing many plans from the internationally famous Omstead Brothers. Also, he found several hundred letters to and from the Omstead group and Charles Bird. Vestavia Country Club and the first shopping area on U.S. 31 make up most of the documents.

Shelia Bruce and Judith Hand, vice president of the Vestavia Hills Historical Society, worked with Alan to produce a spectacular, educational and enjoyable show for those attending.

Submitted by George Smith.