Reindeer Dash to be held this month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Erin Holtz. Participants of the 2018 Reindeer Dash pose next to U.S. 31.

Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills will be hosting its fifth annual Reindeer Dash on Friday, Dec. 18. Participants will be able to dress in their favorite holiday attire and run in a 5K for $30 or a one-mile fun run for $20.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Arc of Central Alabama — an organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disorders through various programs such as employment and residential services.

Reindeer Dash

WHERE: 425 U.S. 31, Suite 115

WHEN: Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

COST: 5K for $30, one-mile fun run for $20

DETAILS: Registration packets will be available Friday, Dec. 17 or the morning of the race at 7 a.m. The race will be at 7:30 a.m.

WEB: eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-walk-for-a-claus-tickets-203513914597

The Arc of Central Alabama provides services to over 800 people throughout both Jefferson and Blount counties. Services are provided via:

► Community Day and pre-vocational training at seven Arc campuses

► Residential Services for over 320 individuals in 88 homes

► Early Intervention for toddlers and their families

► Employment Support

The Reindeer Dash was based on an event that Erin Holtz, owner of Pure Fitness, would participate in when she was a child in her hometown. Holtz said that she and other organizers thought it was a good idea to raise money for an organization that does important work. Registration packets will be available Friday, Dec. 17 or the morning of the race at 7 a.m. The race will be at 7:30 a.m.