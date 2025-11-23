Registration open for 2025 Reindeer Dash in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pure Fitness Tracy Thornton, left, and Pure Fitness owner Erin Holtz at the 2022 Reindeer Dash

Registration is open for the 2025 Reindeer Dash 5K and 1-mile fun run at Pure Fitness in Vestavia Hills.

The races will be Saturday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 a.m. there at Pure Fitness at 100 Old Town Road. Both races will start at the same time.

Runners and supporters are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite holiday attire.

Strollers are welcome. Coffee will be provided by Daysol Coffee Co., and restrooms will be provided. Race packet pickup will be Friday, Dec. 19, from 6 a.m. to noon at Pure Fitness. Parking the day of the race will be in the Vestavia Bowl parking lot. Medals will be presented to all participants.

The cost is $40 for the 5K and $30 for the 1-mile fun run.

For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com/thereindeerdash2025