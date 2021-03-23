Red Shoe Run moves to Homewood from Birmingham for 17th year

× Expand Staff photo. Runners take off at the start of the 2019 Red Shoe Run in downtown Birmingham. The 2021 event moves to downtown Homewood to start and finish on 29th Avenue.

Red Shoe Run

WHERE: Begins and ends on 29th Avenue in front of Dave’s Pizza

WHEN: April 24; 5K starts at 8 a.m.; fun run starts at 8:30 a.m.

COST: $25 until April 16, and then price increases to $30

WEB: runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/redshoerun2021

The Red Shoe Run is back in its 17th year to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

And after having the race in Birmingham for the past couple of years, the Red Shoe Run is returning to Homewood on April 24.

The race will start and end on 29th Avenue South in front of Dave’s Pizza. The race course will then take runners up 18th Street, down Central Avenue, behind Homewood Central Park and in a loop around Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, and then racers will return to 29th Avenue.

The theme for the race is the Rockin’ 5K. This was a theme that started in 2019, and since it was a big hit then, the race has stuck to the theme, said Community Outreach Manager Stephanie Duncan.

This year’s fundraising goal is $85,000, which would provide 680 nights of comfort and care for Ronald McDonald House families who come to Birmingham to seek life-saving care for their critically ill children.

The cost of the race is $25 for the 5K and for the 1-mile fun run until April 16, and then the price increases to $30. There are also virtual options that cost $30 (the increase is to cover shipping costs) until April 16, when the price for these options increases to $35.

The race will follow COVID-19 guidelines and will have a socially distanced starting line. Masks are required for participants and spectators.

