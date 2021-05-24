Record amount raised in nonprofit golf tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jackie McLean. The Annual Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament raised a record $180,000 for Glenwood’s services for adults at Old Overton Golf Club.

The ceremonial first swing by Jody, Chance, Bobby and Kevin last month celebrated 29 years of community support for adults with autism. The Annual Ireland Legacy Golf Tournament raised a record $180,000 for Glenwood’s services for adults at Old Overton Golf Club. The tournament has raised more than $2.4 million for Glenwood over its history.

“It’s an amazing event to be running this long and to make this amount of money,” said Bill Ireland Jr., who kicked off the event. “It’s a great day of community support for a great cause.”

Marvin Thornton, whose son Jimbo was served by Glenwood for 44 years, talked about how as his son grew older, funding was lacking for children as they became adults. Thornton has served on the Annual Ireland Legacy Golf committee for 29 years. The late Glenn Ireland, and other members of the Ireland family, were instrumental in the beginning of a tournament as well. Glenwood now serves 85 adults in full-time care with homes on a campus off Sicard Hollow Road as well as in homes throughout the community. Other services for adults include day programs and vocational training and placement.

The tournament, presented for several years by King Acura, was also sponsored by Regions, Vulcan Materials, LeHigh Cement, Sherman Industries, Alabama Coal Cooperative, Robins & Morton and CS Beatty. Committee members include David Courtenay, Matt Dennis, Bill Ireland Jr., Christine Lewter, Steven Mote, Noah Oliphant, Robin Savage, Brian Sewell, Wes Taylor, Cullom Walker and Philip Young.

Glenwood CEO Ken Oliver’s team took first place net. Members of the team are Brett Clark, Buddy Gardner, Owen Conzelman and Drew Brown. First place gross was taken by Kiva Dunes Golf & Beach Resort made up of Patrick Drummond, Tom Bazemore, Gordon Sprewell and Bob Reed.

Second place net was taken by Transportation Services. Its players were Karl Van Norman, Everette Herring, Bill Huffman and John Ohslon. Second place gross was won by the AmWins team. Its players were Jay Prater, Daniel Drennen, Crawford McInnis and Allen Baker.

Third place net was won by Marathon Electrical Contractors including William Woo, Nate Green, Will Hereford and Elliott Miller. Third place gross was taken by King Acura’s team made up of Henry King, Donald Henry, Doug Meadows and John Reynolds.

Closest to the hole was won by Doug Meadows at 3’2”. The longest putt contest was won by Mills Gorrie at 34’2” and the longest drive was won by Barney Lanier.

– Submitted by Jackie McLean.