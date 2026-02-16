Rebel 5K Color Run to return Feb. 28 in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of RISE

Presented by RISE, the Rebel 5K Color Run will take place Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Vestavia Hills High School, with participants gathering at 8:30 a.m. in the front parking lot and the race beginning at 9 a.m.

Now in its 13th year, the long-standing community tradition will wind through neighborhoods near VHHS, featuring color stations along the route. The event offers a festive way to celebrate the start of spring while supporting a meaningful cause. Proceeds benefit the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB.

The run is open to all ages, with children in fifth grade and younger welcome to participate with a parent. Registration is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt.

To register, visit gofan.co/event/4927779.