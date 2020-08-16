Property on Rocky Ridge, Old Rocky Ridge roads discussed at JeffCo Commission meeting

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Jefferson County Courthouse The Jefferson County Courthouse on Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in downtown Birmingham on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The planned development of more than 20 residential homes at 2921 and 2933 Old Rocky Ridge Road, a total of 7.5 acres, passed at the Aug. 13 Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, with some residents expressing concern.

The property was rezoned from A-1 agricultural to R-G, single-family garden homes and now will appear before the Jefferson County Commission for final approval. Originally considered for redevelopment into an assisted living facility by a former developer, the property is now planned to bring more homes into the area, which is across from Collier’s Nursery.

Residents who spoke at the meeting talked about how busy Old Rocky Ridge Road gets, especially during school times, and about what they described as the poor condition of the road.

Lisa Christopher, who lives in the area, said she was concerned about the density of the homes, and about trying to fit that many homes into the area. At one time, the plan was to bring 38 homes to the area.

Christopher said the road is very narrow and extremely congested, and is surrounded by three schools, two of which are at nearby churches, Lakeside Baptist Church and Briarwood Presbyterian Church, along with Rocky Ridge Elementary School. There is also a fire station down the road, and she worries the road isn’t wide enough for an emergency vehicle to come through.

After some discussion at the meeting, the developer reduced the density of the homes from 3.8 units to 3.3 units per acre, with a maximum of 26 homes.

Sidewalks will be built as part of the project.

Rocky Ridge Road

The rezoning of property at 2237 Rocky Ridge Road from C-P, preferred commercial, to I-1, industrial, for the purpose of constructing storage for equipment and trucks, as well as office space, for BDry Waterproofing, was carried over to the Sept. 10 meeting to allow the developer to consider whether to change his request from industrial zoning to C-1 commercial. The commission found that the existing land use plan does not allow for industrial zoning. Industrial zoning would be needed for the storage of outdoor construction materials, which is part of what BDry is looking to do. It would be possible for C-1 zoning to be approved, but that would only allow for office space.

In order to have C-1 zoning approved, a new land use plan would have to be drawn up, which takes time.

The project has drawn some pushback from the community.

John Cucinotta lives near the property and said he is worried about noise. He said if they’re given C-1 commercial, that still may not go over well with the community.

Alison Aughtman said the use of gravel trucks and gravel would be a “nightmare” for traffic and mentioned a fatal accident that occurred on the road in May.

Steve Lazarus, the property owner, said the site shouldn’t create more noise than neighboring I-65, and that the building would be “nice-looking.” There will be a dump-truck load of gravel, and Lazarus said there could be a lean-to or shed to put the gravel in.