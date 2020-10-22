Property on Old Rocky Ridge Road rezoned for residential development

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Old Rocky Ridge Rezoning Land 2933 Old Rocky Ridge Road is slated for rezoning by Jefferson County on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

No more than 25 new homes will be built at 2921 and 2933 Old Rocky Ridge Road after the Jefferson County Commission approved the rezoning of the property from A-1 agriculture to R-G, garden homes.

Charlie Beavers, the attorney representing the developer, Byrom Building Company, said they would install an 8-foot tall fence along a portion of the north and east boundaries of the property as a buffer, as well as further buffers in the northwest and northeast corners of the property. Those conditions were mandated by the Commission following a public hearing at the Sept. 24 meeting, in an effort to alleviate many concerns of nearby residents.

Because a public hearing was held at the Sept. 24 meeting, there was no public hearing at the Oct. 22 meeting, leading one resident to express frustration as he said the residents were still not satisfied.

The rezoning was passed unanimously by the Commission.

The 7.5-acre property is owned by David Cooper and is being developed by Byrom Building Corporation

Marty Byrom with the company previously said they are building more than a half mile of sidewalks, adding covered parking for all but three homes, and are building a retention pond.

Byrom said a traffic study was done and showed minimal impact, with no need for adding turn lanes.

Residents have previously said the proposal was “incompatible” with surrounding homes because they are not zoned for garden homes.

Other residents expressed concern over traffic and drainage and said that the development is not in the best interest of the area.

“We the people that you all represent do not want this,” said Chuck Langer at the Sept. 24 meeting.