Portion of Caldwell Mill Road to close for months for bridge replacement

× Expand Map from city of Vestavia Hills Facebook page The red X shows the spot where Caldwell Mill Road will be closed for a bridge replacement project, beginning Monday, Sept. 8, and continuing through March or April 2026. The blue line shows a recommended detour route.

A portion of Caldwell Mill Road in the Altadena Valley area will close Monday and stay closed for six to seven months for replacement of a bridge, Jefferson County officials said.

The road will be shut down in the vicinity of Altadena Valley Presbyterian Church and will remain closed through March or April of 2026, officials said.

Old Looney Mill Road and Five Oaks Lane will be used as a detour for traffic during the bridge replacement work. County officials urge people to either take alternate routes or to allow for extra travel time, especially during peak traffic times.

Once this bridge reopens, Old Looney Mill Road will close for similar work on another bridge until the summer of 2026, officials said.