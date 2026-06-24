Pool Hall Special to headline Vestavia's 2026 I Love America Night

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hundreds of families gathered at Wald Park for the 41st annual I Love America Night hosted by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual I Love America Night at Wald Park this Thursday, June 25.

The event goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and is slated to include live music, children’s activities, sponsor booths, food trucks and a fireworks show.

Pool Hall Special is the primary band at 6:45 p.m., to be preceded by Yellowhammer at 6 p.m. There will be the national anthem and an armed forces medley at 8:30 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. and last about 15 minutes, chamber officials said.

About 10 food trucks will be on the track behind the baseball field, officials said. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the live music and fireworks, but no pets are allowed.

There will be no swimming allowed at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex during the event this year, officials said. With attendance growing to more than 6,000 people, officials said they had concerns about water safety. The Aquatic Complex is scheduled to close at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Extra parking and shuttles will be available at Vestavia Hills City Hall, Vestavia Hills Civic Center, River Bank and Trust, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest and Vestavia Hills Methodist Church, with shuttles running from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

No public parking for the festival is allowed at Southminster Presbyterian Church or Baumhower’s Victory Grill, where parking is reserved for customers only.

If there is rain severe enough, June 30 has been set aside as makeup date for the festival.

Follow the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce’s social media pages for updates. The chamber is @vhchamberofcommerce on Facebook and TikTok and @vhchamber on Instagram.