Police ask for help finding missing man

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Barry Allen Gray, 52, is missing from Vestavia Hills.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Barry Allen Gray, 52, of Vestavia Hills, is 5’11 and weighs 175 pounds, VHPD said in a Facebook post. He may be driving a red, 2001 Chevrolet passenger van with an Alabama license plate that reads 1BR4713.

If you have any information in regard to Gray's whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Burch at 205-978-0115 or at 205-978-0140, text an anonymous tip to VHPD at 274637 (CRIMES), keyword “VHPD,” or submit an anonymous tip via the web by clicking on the "Submit a Tip" tab on the department’s Facebook page.