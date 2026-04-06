Poetry event to feature Alabama Poet Laureate and local writers

× Expand Image courtesy of Magic City Poetry Festival

The Magic City Poetry Festival will present an Alabama Poet Laureate Celebration and Belonging Through Poetry on April 17 at 6:45 p.m. at The Threshold Center.

The event will feature Alabama Poet Laureate Jacqueline Trimble in conversation with author Kwoya Maples, along with a guided reflection session led by Birmingham Poet Laureate Salaam Green.

The program will explore themes of connection and belonging through poetry, with opportunities for audience engagement.

Admission is free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Registration can be found here.