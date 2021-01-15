Planning and Zoning Commission approves rezoning for Altadena development

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A vehicle passes through the 4-way stop at the intersection of Caldwell Mill Road and Acton Place in Vestavia Hills in front of a 10-acre wooded lot Aug. 27. Highpointe Properties purchased the property with a proposal to build 29 new homes. Nearby residents have expressed concern about the development.

Following an agreement between the developer and area residents, the rezoning of 2810 Five Oaks Lane in the Altadena neighborhood from Jefferson County E-2 to Vestavia Hills R-2, medium-density residential, was approved at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission.

The development is a proposal of Round Tree Investments, led by Connor Farmer, and would see the addition of 17 homes on 18 lots, with the other lot remaining in Jefferson County. Farmer is also seeking annexation into the city, so the approval of the rezoning serves as a “pre-zoning,” so the City Council knows what they would be annexing, said City Clerk Rebecca Leavings. If the property is not annexed, the rezoning would not occur, she said.

The development was originally set to see 29 homes built on 10 acres, and residents previously expressed concern with traffic, drainage, the impact to the bridge that provides primary access to the site, the safety of pedestrians and the environmental impact.

However, Farmer and residents came to an agreement on seven items before the meeting, including the construction of a stop sign at the intersection of Five Oaks Lane and Caldwell Mill Road, the construction of sidewalks on Caldwell Mill Road from Five Oaks Lane to Shady Waters, and the purchase and installation of a pedestrian bridge on Caldwell Mill Road across the Altadena Creek connecting the development to Altadena Park. Other items sought to minimize environmental impact.

While some residents still expressed concern with the development’s impact on drainage and traffic, the commission unanimously approved the rezoning, and the agreement reached between Farmer and residents will be added into a separate covenant.

The issue now goes to the city council.