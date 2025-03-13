The Picklr grand opening set for Saturday, March 15

× Expand Starnes Digital The Picklr facility undergoes its final construction two days before its opening, scheduled for Mar. 15, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

The Picklr, a new indoor pickleball facility that is the largest of its kind in Alabama, will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1031 Montgomery Highway.

Despite expected weather concerns, the event remains open to the community, featuring giveaways, prizes, festivities and open-play sessions for players of all skill levels.

Occupying the former Sprouts Farmers Market building, The Picklr spans 28,000 square feet and offers 10 indoor courts, a pro shop and a restaurant.

Following the grand opening, The Picklr will resume regular hours on Sunday, March 16, operating from 6 a.m. to midnight. A special open-play session from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be available to both members and non-members.

The Picklr's general manager, Ross English, met with the Vestavia Voice to share some more details about the facility. Take a look at the video interview below:

×

Read more about The Picklr’s journey to Vestavia Hills here.