Pickleball tournament raises funds for Avadian Foundation

× Expand Image courtesy of Avadian Foundation Avadian Foundation PFAP 2026 - Q4 23 DD In p1

The Avadian Foundation will host its Pickleball for a Purpose tournament on Sunday, Aug. 23, at The Picklr Birmingham at 1031 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

The tournament will feature men's, mixed and women's doubles beginner/intermediate divisions along with an Open Money Ball Division for higher-level competitors. Beginner/intermediate registration is $50 per team, while the Open Money Ball Division is $220 per team.

Pre-tournament contests for longest dink rally, fastest serve and accuracy will begin at 11 a.m. and cost $5 per contest entry. Doubles competitions begin at noon and continue throughout the afternoon, with check-in opening one hour before each competition. All competitions are double elimination.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each division, with prizes ranging from $150 per player for third place in the beginner/intermediate divisions to $1,000 per player for the Open Money Ball Division winner. Each player will also receive a swag bag.

Last year's tournament raised nearly $47,000 for the Avadian Foundation, which partners with organizations across Alabama working in affordable housing, financial education, education and small business development. The foundation reports that it has awarded nearly $140,000 in grants to date.

For registration and more information, visit avadianfoundation.org/Pickleball-for-a-Purpose.