Pickleball Palooza serves up competition for a good cause

The fourth annual Pickleball Palooza will return to Vestavia Hills on Sunday, July 26, with a day of friendly competition benefiting Red Mountain Grace.

Hosted by the Young Professionals Board of Red Mountain Grace, the double-elimination tournament will take place from 1-5 p.m. at The Picklr, 1031 Montgomery Highway.

The event welcomes beginner (2.5 skill level) and intermediate (3.0-3.5 skill level) players. Mixed doubles, men's doubles and women's doubles teams are invited to compete, with brackets organized by skill level.

Registration is $40 per player, and all proceeds will support Red Mountain Grace, a Birmingham nonprofit that provides clean, safe and affordable housing for patients and families who travel to the city for extended medical treatment. The organization operates more than 19 fully furnished apartments near Birmingham's medical district, allowing families to stay for just $20 per night. Since opening in 2013, Red Mountain Grace has served more than 1,000 families.

Organizers say the tournament offers players an opportunity to enjoy a fun afternoon of pickleball while helping families focus on healing instead of housing costs during difficult times.

For more information or to register, visit alabamapickleballtournaments.com.