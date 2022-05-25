PHOTOS: VHHS Graduation 2022

1 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mims Jones, president of the Rebel senior class, speaks to his fellow graduates during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Bill Mann, principal at Vestavia Hills High School, speaks to the Rebel Class of 2022 during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
15 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas at commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
16 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
The Rebel Class of 2022 make their way to their seats at the start of commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
17 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School graduates take their seats after receiving their diplomas during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. VHHS awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
18 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas at commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
19 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Steve Bendall, president of the Board of Education, speaks to the Rebel Class of 2022 during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
20 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mayor Ashley Curry speaks to the Rebel Class of 2022 during Vestavia Hills High School’s commencement ceremony held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. VHHS awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
21 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mims Jones, president of the Rebel senior class, speaks to his fellow graduates during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
22 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School graduates take their seats after receiving their diplomas during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. VHHS awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
23 of 23
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School graduates take their seats after receiving their diplomas during commencement held at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. VHHS awarded 488 diplomas during Tuesday’s ceremony. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Vestavia Hills High School awarded 488 diplomas at Tuesday's commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center.
Click here to purchase photos from commencement.