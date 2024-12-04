Photos: Vestavia's talent-filled Christmas tree lighting

1 of 35
Santa walks down to the Christmas tree at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Rockettes and Santa surround the Christmas tree at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Vestavia Hills Rockettes preform at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Third and fourth grade choir sings at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
3rd and 4th Grade choir sings at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Santa greets kids at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Birmingham band plays holiday songs at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Dancers preform at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Children's choir preforms at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Craft time at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Vendors greet kids and pass out goodies at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Dancers preform at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Bell choir of elementary schoolers plays at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Dance groups preform at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
A manger scene at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Santa and Miss Vestavia Hills' Teen at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Crowd of parents cheers for choir at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Kids make craft ornaments at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Greeters at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Vendors hand out goodies at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Dancers preform at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
The Christmas tree outside city hall in Vestavia Hills, AL during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
The Christmas tree at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Santa greets kids at the Vestavia Hills, AL Civic Center during the annual tree lighting on Dec. 3, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Businesses, community members and musical and dancing groups from around the Vestavia Hills area gathered to spread joy at the annual holiday tree lighting at the Civic Center Tuesday night. Santa joined Mayor Ashley Curry to count down from 10 as the tree filled the room with cheer.