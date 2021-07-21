PHOTOS: Vestavia flooding impact

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Crews with Barber Companies push flood water outside after heavy rain Monday caused major flooding in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mud covered roads and parking lots in the Olde Towne shopping plaza and Park South Plaza on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Heavy rain on Monday caused major flooding in the shopping centers on Montgomery Highway. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Crews with Barber Companies push flood water outside after heavy rain Monday caused major flooding in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mud covered roads and parking lots in the Olde Towne shopping plaza and Park South Plaza on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Heavy rain on Monday caused major flooding in the shopping centers on Montgomery Highway. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Heavy rain Monday caused a landslide in front of the Birmingham International Church, as motorists travel along U.S. 31 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Heavy rain Monday caused a landslide in front of the Birmingham International Church, as motorists travel along U.S. 31 on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Several areas of Vestavia Hills were severely impacted by a major rain event on July 19, with businesses on the southern end of the city suffering flood damage. There was also damage to the embankment adjacent to the shopping center anchored by Sol Azteca.

No injuries were reported in the flooding, said Cinnamon McCulley, the city's communications director.