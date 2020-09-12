PHOTOS: "Splish Splash September"

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center Children play in the splash pad at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center Families relax at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center A guest splashes into the pool from the diving board at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center A guest splashes into the pool from the diving board at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center A guest splashes into the pool from the diving board at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center Guests stand in line at the diving board at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center Children play in the splash pad at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Aquatic Center is open to Vestavia Hills residents with free admission each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an up-to-date address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility.

The hours of operation vary due to availability of lifeguards but residents can check the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation website for weekly updates.