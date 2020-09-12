PHOTOS: "Splish Splash September"

Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center

Photo by Erin Nelson.

Children play in the splash pad at Vestavia Hills newly opened Aquatic Center on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Aquatic Center is open for Vestavia Hills residents each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an updated address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Aquatic Center is open to Vestavia Hills residents with free admission each weekend in September. Guests must bring a photo I.D. with an up-to-date address or a utility bill with name and address to determine residency of the city to use the facility.

The hours of operation vary due to availability of lifeguards but residents can check the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation website for weekly updates.

