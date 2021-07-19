PHOTOS: Mermaid Camp 2021

× 1 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, Sloane Laird, 10, Carmen Laird, 7, Mary Louise Daniel, 9, Ivy Bailey, 9, Evelyn Martin, 9, and Vanessa Hooks, 8, sit on the dock as they splash their mermaid tails in the water during the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Carmen Laird, 7, and Mary Louise Daniel, 9, talk as they float in the water during ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, Sloane Laird, 10, Carmen Laird, 7, Mary Louise Daniel, 9, Ivy Bailey, 9, Evelyn Martin, 9, and Vanessa Hooks, 8, sit on the dock as they show off their mermaid tails in the water during the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sloane Laird, 10, and Evelyn Martin, 9, slap their mermaid tails together on the dock while participating in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, Sloane Laird, 10, Carmen Laird, 7, Mary Louise Daniel, 9, Ivy Bailey, 9, Evelyn Martin, 9, and Vanessa Hooks, 8, sit on the dock as they splash their mermaid tails in the water during the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vanessa Hooks, 8, swims in the water as she participates in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ivy Bailey, 9, sticks a pose on the dock as she participates in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sloane Laird, 10, blows “mermaid kisses” underwater as she participates in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vanessa Hooks, 8, blows “mermaid kisses” underwater as she participates in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Carmen Laird, 7, flaps her mermaid tail as she dives underwater while participating in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vanessa Hooks, 8, dives to the bottom as she flaps her mermaid tail while Sloane Laird, 10, and Evelyn Martin, 9, wait for their turn as they participate in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mary Louise Daniel, 9, dives to the bottom as she waves her mermaid tail during the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, Sloane Laird, 10, Carmen Laird, 7, Mary Louise Daniel, 9, Ivy Bailey, 9, Evelyn Martin, 9, and Vanessa Hooks, 8, sit on the dock as they smile for a photo during the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Carmen Laird, 7, flaps her mermaid tail as she dives underwater while participating in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 15 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vanessa Hooks, 8, prepares to blow “mermaid kisses” underwater as she participates in the ScubaVentures Mermaid Camp held at Blue Water Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

ScubaVentures held Mermaid Camp the week of July 12 with six participants as they learned the ins-and-outs of mermaiding at Blue Water Park. Another camp is underway the week of July 19 and a third the week of July 26. This year the staff at ScubaVentures added mermaid swim classes for teens and adults to the ScubaVentures course at Blue Water Park in Pelham.

