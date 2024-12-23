PHOTOS: Holidays in Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 73 Expand × 2 of 73 Expand × 3 of 73 Expand × 4 of 73 Expand × 5 of 73 Expand × 6 of 73 Expand × 7 of 73 Expand × 8 of 73 Expand × 9 of 73 Expand × 10 of 73 Expand × 11 of 73 Expand × 12 of 73 Expand × 13 of 73 Expand × 14 of 73 Expand × 15 of 73 Expand × 16 of 73 Expand × 17 of 73 Expand × 18 of 73 Expand × 19 of 73 Expand × 20 of 73 Expand × 21 of 73 Expand × 22 of 73 Expand × 23 of 73 Expand × 24 of 73 Expand × 25 of 73 Expand × 26 of 73 Expand × 27 of 73 Expand × 28 of 73 Expand × 29 of 73 Expand × 30 of 73 Expand × 31 of 73 Expand × 32 of 73 Expand × 33 of 73 Expand × 34 of 73 Expand × 35 of 73 Expand × 36 of 73 Expand × 37 of 73 Expand × 38 of 73 Expand × 39 of 73 Expand × 40 of 73 Expand × 41 of 73 Expand × 42 of 73 Expand × 43 of 73 Expand × 44 of 73 Expand × 45 of 73 Expand × 46 of 73 Expand × 47 of 73 Expand × 48 of 73 Expand × 49 of 73 Expand × 50 of 73 Expand × 51 of 73 Expand × 52 of 73 Expand × 53 of 73 Expand × 54 of 73 Expand × 55 of 73 Expand × 56 of 73 Expand × 57 of 73 Expand × 58 of 73 Expand × 59 of 73 Expand × 60 of 73 Expand × 61 of 73 Expand × 62 of 73 Expand × 63 of 73 Expand × 64 of 73 Expand × 65 of 73 Expand × 66 of 73 Expand × 67 of 73 Expand × 68 of 73 Expand × 69 of 73 Expand × 70 of 73 Expand × 71 of 73 Expand × 72 of 73 Expand × 73 of 73 Expand Prev Next

December was full of festivities in Vestavia Hills as the city prepared for the holidays.

Several events were held in the city throughout the month, including the tree lighting on Dec. 3 and the Holiday in the Hills Parade on Dec. 8.

Check out this photo gallery to relive all of the festivities from the city this month.