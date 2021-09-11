PHOTOS: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot's Day

×

A member of the Mountain Brook Police Honor Guard lays a wreath in front of a piece of steel from one of the World Trade Centers, received from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as part of the artifacts that were taken and preserved as lasting tribute to the men and women that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, during the tolling of the bell portion of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot’s Day on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. held at the Mountain Brook Fire Department in Crestline Village on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.