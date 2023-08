The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale and the Birmingham Boys Choir, will perform in a collaborative concert at Vestavia Hills Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale will perform a wide range of American music styles including ragtime, blues, country, soul, classical and more.

Tickets are $10 and available at bit.ly/BBC-PBCC.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is located at 2061 Kentucky Ave.