Pets take part in reading at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Children can see their favorite librarian's pets this month at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest's virtual event.

Pets love to read, too.

This month at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, children can learn what books the pets of their favorite librarians like to read at “Book Talks with Pet Pals of Librarians.” The event will be on YouTube on Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 at 2 p.m.

The teen department has writing groups and open gaming groups each month, and patrons can see librarians play the creative game “Quiplash” on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. on YouTube.

On Jan. 19, librarian Derek Anderson will lead a doodling group on YouTube at 4 p.m.to help bring popular New Year’s Resolutions to life.

In conjunction with the Teen Choice Awards, there will be a Teen (Department) Choice Awards ceremony Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. on Zoom, where teens can vote on their favorite song, book or movie of the year, plus other categories.

Book clubs are available at the library for teens and adults, with the latter hosting multiple groups this month, including the “Read and Feed” group, which meets Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. on Zoom. The group will plans to discuss “Writers and Lovers” by Lily King.

Also, adults can celebrate National Pie Day on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. in the library parking lot, where the library staff will treat them with a free book and a piece of pie. Registration is required, and supplies are limited. Call 205-978-4678 or email terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org to register.

For more upcoming library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.