Permit needed for block parties, food trucks

If your neighborhood group wants to host a block party or have a food truck come to your area, you need to check with the city of Vestavia Hills first.

City Manager Jeff Downes said the city has become aware of some “well-meaning” neighborhood groups hosting block parties and inviting food trucks into the neighborhood, and reminded the Vestavia Hills City Council and those in attendance at the Oct. 26 Council meeting that there is a process for hosting large, neighborhood parties and for utilizing food trucks.

Residents should go through the city’s Action Center and make a request, where they will see an option for hosting block parties and having food trucks come. They will answer a series of questions before being able to obtain a permit. Permits are required for both block parties and food trucks.

If food trucks are utilized, it must be one of the trucks licensed by the city, Downes said. There are 10 licensed food trucks in the city as of Oct. 26.

Downes said if there are noise complaints or other complaints made about the event and there is no permit, it could be shut down.

Downes also told the Council work will begin soon on a citizen survey, which is done every couple of years to assess the viewpoints of residents ahead of the annual strategic planning session. The hope is for the work to be done by mid-January, he said.

City employees recently raised about $23,000 for United Way, Downes said, besting last year’s record of $20,000.

“We have the best employees around in Vestavia Hills,” Downes said.

Athletics Program Coordinator Jeff Corley announced the city would host its first event at the new futsal and pickleball courts at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex on Nov. 7 and 8, a pickleball tournament.

The Council approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Labor for a roughly $300,000 grant, fully funded, to construct a dog park at Sicard Hollow, which will give the city new dog parks in Liberty Park, Cahaba Heights and along U.S. 31, Downes said.

The Council also approved the one-year, $7,800 subscription to Opengov, Inc., the software that allows the city to host Vestavia Hills Listens.

Lastly, the Council heard an update on upcoming vacancies on both the Library Board and the Parks and Recreation Board. One person has applied for the Library Board and two people have applied for the Parks Board position. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.