Performers, dad and daughter tea coming to library this month

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills Library Renovations Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has several events planned for June including a “Dad and Daughter Tea” on June 17.

A litany of performers plus an opportunity for fathers and daughters to share tea together is on tap this month at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

First up on June 1 is Professor WhizzPop, who will have performances at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the community room. The event includes “giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of books” as the professor encourages readers to read. The event is for ages 3 and up.

Trained poodles will also make an appearance on June 8 at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the community room. The poodles will share their “fun and amazing tricks.”

Collage artist Michael Albert will bring supplies to help adults and kids make their own collages from cereal boxes. The event is scheduled for June 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the children’s program room.

On June 15, Tommy Johns will use puppets, magic, comedy and more to show everyone why it is “so much fun to read.” There is a 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. show, with the former held in the community room and the latter in the gym at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park.

On June 17 at 11 a.m. in the community room, there is a “Dad and Daughter Tea” event. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-0159. The event is open to all ages.

Teens can participate in the library’s own version of the Netflix show “Nailed It” on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater. Teens will try their best to replicate desserts. The event is limited to the first 20 people who sign up, and guests must register by calling 205-978-3683.

There will also be an opportunity to play “Hogwarts Legacy” on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the community room, as well as a Dungeons and Dragons one-shot summer camp at 2 p.m. on June 10 in the historical room.

For adults, the library is showing “Under the Tuscan Sun” with free pizza and snacks on June 21 in the community room. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-4674 or emailing Holly Parker at holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org.

Adults can also join a book club with refreshments June 1 at 6 p.m. in the community room. The book being discussed is “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher.

Summer reading is also continuing this month, and guests can still sign up. For more information on summer reading and more library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.