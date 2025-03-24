Paving work starts this week on Canyon Road, Vestaview Lane, Great Rock Road

× Expand Map from city of Vestavia Hills Facebook page Thec city of Vestavia Hills plans to repave Canyoj Road, Vestaview Lane and Great Rock Road between March 24 and April 5, 2025.

The city of Vestavia Hills over the next two weeks will have road paving work being done on Canyon Road, Vestaview Lane and Great Rock Road, city officials said.

The paving job is scheduled to start on Monday, March 24. The work on Canyon Road and Vestaview Lane should be finished by the end of this week, and the work on Great Rock Road should be completed by the end of next week, officials said.

The roads will not be fully closed; individual lanes may closed temporarily, so travel delays should be expected. City officials are encouraging people to avoid these roads if possible while paving work is happening.