Patriotic pig scavenger hunt returns with America 250 theme

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce has added a patriotic twist to its popular summer scavenger hunt as part of the community's celebration of America's 250th birthday.

The 2026 Stars, Stripes & Pig Scavenger Hunt challenges participants to track down the city's signature Shop, Dine and Play pigs, locate patriotic window displays and answer trivia questions throughout Vestavia Hills.

Participants can download an answer sheet at vestaviahills.org/58378-2 or pick one up at Gigi's Cupcakes, Elite Nutrition, Dry Clean City, Fleet Feet or the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce office. Completed forms can be returned to the chamber for a treat and entry into a drawing for a Vestavia Hills Shop, Dine and Play prize package.

The decorated pig sculptures are located at businesses throughout the city and serve as reminders of the importance of supporting local businesses. According to organizers, the pigs symbolize how dollars spent locally are reinvested into Vestavia Hills through improvements to parks, schools, roads and other community amenities. Many of the sculptures were painted by local student artists and community members.

Among the pigs participants may encounter are Peggy at Synovus, Big Mac at McDonald's, Latte at Dunkin', Sweetie at Rise & Refine Yoga, Dottie at Royal Automotive, Sprinkles at Bruster's, Archie at Arc Realty, Vesta at City Hall, Vera at Rocky Ridge Drug Company, Sparky at Express Oil, Wilbur at Snapper Grabbers and Iris at Rainbow Paint. Several traveling pigs, including Maggie, Rebel, Moe and Stavros, will appear at various locations throughout the city.

The scavenger hunt also introduces a new pig that will be placed at Vestavia Bowl. Community members are invited to suggest names for the newest addition to the herd.