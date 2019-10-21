Patriotic crafts headline library events

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Philip Stevens, via Wikipedia. This remembrance poppy, which can be made by children at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest this month, represents those who have died in war.

From Nov. 4-10, children visiting the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest can make a patriotic service craft, with all supplies provided by library staff.

The patriotic poppy crafts will be made just in time for Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The poppies are made in remembrance of those who have died in military service.

Other children’s events in November include “Lego Wars” on Nov. 23, from 11-11:45 a.m. Children will build something with Legos and possibly win a prize. The event is in the children’s program room.

In the teen department, teenagers will have a chance to watch movies adapted from their favorite video games during the “Pixels and Popcorn” event Nov. 5 from 4-6 p.m. in the community room.

For adults, in addition to ongoing opportunities to use the 3D printer in the Makerspace area, there will be a vinyl cutting workshop, where vinyl decals can be created, in the Makerspace area Nov. 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Adults will also be able to create holiday luminaries Nov. 8 from 7-9 p.m. in the community room. All materials are supplied. Call 205-978-4678 to register.

On Nov. 15, the Friends of the Library group will present a presentation on The Southern Museum of Flight from 10-11:30 a.m. in the community room. Guests will learn about the history and future plans for the Birmingham museum. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

For more information on upcoming library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.