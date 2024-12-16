Part of Massey Road set for closure Monday for retaining wall construction

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The portion of Massey Road shown in red is expected to be closed for construction of a retaining wall starting Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. That area plus the rest of the road (shown in yellow) is set for a sidewalk addition and repaving of the road.

­A project to add a sidewalk along Massey Road and slightly widen the road in places is expected to start Monday, Dec. 16, city officials said.

Some of the first work to be done – the rebuilding of a retaining wall – will require the closure of the southeastern end of Massey Road between Columbiana Road and Vestawood Court, according to a map released by the city.

Vehicles will not be able to access Columbiana Road from Massey Road or vice versa. Traffic will be rerouted to use U.S. 31 instead.

Additional periodic lane closures will be necessary as work progresses throughout the project, city officials said.

A 4,100-foot-long sidewalk that is 5 feet wide is being installed on the side of the road closest to U.S. 31, and the entire road will be repaved. The project has been in the works since at least 2012, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The federal government is picking up 80% of the cost, and the city of Vestavia Hills is paying the rest.

CB&A Construction was the low bidder for the job at $4.6 million, state records show. The project is expected to be complete by this summer, city officials said.

On another road project, the contractor building the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 expects to close the outside lane on U.S. 31 South in front of Wald Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 17-18. The lane closure is necessary to allow concrete to be placed on the slope under the bridge abutment, city officials said.

Anyone with questions about either of those projects can contact the Vestavia Hills Department of Public Services at publicservices@vhal.org or 205-978-0150.