Part of Caldwell Mill Road to be closed 2 days next week

× Expand Map from city of Vestavia Hills Facebook page This map shows the detour route to get around a road closure on Caldwell Mill Road from Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Part of Caldwell Mill Road in will be closed temporarily for two days next week as part of a bridge replacement project, city officials said.

The road will be shut down in the vicinity of Altadena Valley Presbyterian Church beginning Monday, Aug. 18, at 7 a.m. and lasting through Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. for tree removal and site clearing as part of the contractor's responsibilities associated with Jefferson County's Old Looney Mill Road and Caldwell Mill Road bridge replacements project.

Traffic will be rerouted on a detour via Old Looney Mill Road and Five Oaks Lane to get around the closed area. Motorists are advised to exercise caution if driving near the area and to expect significant delays, officials said.