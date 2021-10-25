‘Papa Goose’ coming to library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Patrons enjoy an event at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

A local author known as “Papa Goose” will pay a visit to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in November.

Charles Ghigna will read aloud from some of his books on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room. Ghigna will also provide insight into how a book gets published and will have copies of his books available for purchase.

A meal will be served at the event, beginning at 6 p.m., with Ghigna’s reading to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Also in the children’s department in November is the “Disguise a Gingerbread Man” contest. Children can come by to pick up their gingerbread man on Nov. 22 and disguise him as their favorite book character. They must bring him back by Dec. 10, and the library plans to display all contributions throughout the department. The best three designs will receive a gingerbread house kit. All participants receive goody bags.

The library is also hosting a “Dungeon and Dragons One-Shot” event at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the historical room, where teens in grades 6-12 can meet to enjoy a “one-shot” campaign in the famous game. Registration is required. To register, call 205-978-3683.

Teens can also try to find out which of their friends is the “werewolf” in a game of “Teen Wolf” on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. Snacks will be served at the event, which will be held in the historical room.

Adults can learn to create autumn-themed art at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 in the community room. All materials will be provided along with snacks and prizes. Registration is required and can be done by calling 205-978-4678 or emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

For a complete listing of library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.