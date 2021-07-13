Options to be presented after Phase Three of Wald Park construction comes in over budget

× Expand Emily Featherston

Changes to the components and timing of the remaining construction projects at Wald Park will be presented as an option for the city of Vestavia Hills to consider, said Raynor Boles with TCU Consulting.

Boles, representing the project manager overseeing the city of Vestavia Hills’ Community Spaces Plan, gave an update to the City Council at the July 12 meeting about “Phase Three” of the Wald Park renovations, part of the large Community Spaces package. Phase Three was set to include new tennis courts, a tennis pavilion, a dog park and walking trails, along with site work and improvements to the maintenance facility and road infrastructure.

Last month, the city learned the bids for the project came in at more than $3 million, above the budget of about $1.8 million. Boles said TCU “can’t even get paint right now” due to disruptions in the supply chain and rising costs of construction materials.

“Based off what we’re seeing, I can’t tell you it’s going to get better in four to six months,” Boles said.

Boles said scope changes would be one option, meaning parts of the project may not get built as originally planned, and even if the scope of the project remains unchanged, timing may be affected. The project was initially expected to be complete by early 2022.

In August, Boles said he would be presenting some scope cuts as an option to the council. Cinnamon McCulley, the city’s communications director, said it is not the city’s intent to cut any of the components of the plan. The options are scheduled to be presented at the Aug. 9 council meeting.

Boles also gave an update on possible shade structures at Wald Park. The goal is to have shade structures over ballfields at the park, and there were four options presented, with Boles noting two: one aluminum option that costs about $30,000 and a steel structure that would cost about $120,000. While the latter is more expensive, it’s more of a commercial-grade structure, Boles said. The vendors are ready to proceed once the council approves the project, Boles said.

In Cahaba Heights, Boles said the biggest project right now is the possible partnership between Jefferson County and the city of Vestavia Hills, in which the county would pay the city to make improvements to the intersection of Crosshaven Drive and Green Valley Road. The county is set to vote on that issue on July 29, and it would then have to be approved by the city.

Portions of Crosshaven Drive, which is currently undergoing renovations and improvements, are set to be closed at some point in the future, Boles said, but due to the tax-free weekend in July and school starting back in August, it may be delayed to the school’s fall break. As construction work continues on Crosshaven, it will be widened to three lanes for upcoming phases of the project to accommodate drivers, Boles said.

In other news, the council passed a resolution authorizing City Manager Jeff Downes to purchase $75,000 worth of new holiday décor to adorn the city’s light fixtures around the holiday season. This will include pole-mounted lights along with a menorah at City Hall. After receiving public input through Vestavia Hills Listens, the three most popular lights that will now be seen on city light fixtures are snowflakes, trees and angels.

