Open house: 9-16-18

3205 Woodhaven Drive

Vestavia

$295,000

MLS# 823116

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

Dan Flynn 205-478-4276

2461 Mountain Vista Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 814391

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$879,000

Lisa Holmes, RealtySouth, 205-527-3615

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2600 Cobble Hill Way

Vestavia

MLS# 817404

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$604,900

Kim Grumley, RealtySouth, 205-999-9122

1202 Green Glen Rd.

Vestavia

MLS# 828414

3 Beds, 2 Baths

$415,000

George Lawton, Remax Over the Mountain, 205-907-8595

