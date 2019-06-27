Open house: 6-30-19

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

1041 Lake Colony Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 831910

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$509,000

Blakeley Marlow, RealtySouth, 205-807-6924

Jessica Marlow, RealtySouth, 205-602-3543

2612 Southminster Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 854201

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$499,000

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

2117 Viking Circle

Vestavia

$578,000

MLS#:853495

4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths

Scott Smithson, 205-937-5347

3501 Oakdale Drive

Vestavia

$299,000

MLS#:849236

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Megan Neill, 256-710-3687

