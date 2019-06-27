Open house: 6-30-19

845 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 832157
5 beds, 4 baths
$729,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
1041 Lake Colony Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 831910
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$509,000
Blakeley Marlow, RealtySouth, 205-807-6924
Jessica Marlow, RealtySouth, 205-602-3543
2612 Southminster Rd
Vestavia
MLS# 854201
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$499,000
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
2117 Viking Circle
Vestavia
$578,000
MLS#:853495
4 bedrooms/ 3.5 baths
Scott Smithson, 205-937-5347
3501 Oakdale Drive
Vestavia
$299,000
MLS#:849236
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Megan Neill, 256-710-3687