Open house: 6-02-19

by

3781 Glass Drive

Vestavia

$310,000

MLS#:849853

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Sarah Walker 404-274-3684

Held 1-3 p.m.

2236 Royal Crest Drive

Vestavia

$385,000

MLS#:839175

5 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Mary Putman 205-529-7875

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2216 Gay Way

Vestavia

MLS# 847727

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$725,000

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

805 Boulder Lake Ct

Vestavia

MLS# 843134

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$599,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

2225 Lime Rock Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 847588

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$399,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

3260 Brashford Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 850105

3 beds, 3 baths

$349,900

Catherine Ryals, RealtySouth, 205-329-0024

605 Winwood Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 849454

4 beds, 3 baths

$324,900

Brad Clement, RealtySouth, 205-410-3735

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours