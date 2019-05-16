Open house: 5-19-19

1416 Holly Oak Drive
Vestavia Hills
$310,000
MLS#:849750
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Pam Turbeville Ager, 205.563.8580
1317 Branchwater Lane
Vestavia Hills
$649,900
MLS#:Going Active Soon
5 bedrooms/ 3 baths
Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398
817 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 805634
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$749,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
845 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 832157
5 beds, 4 baths
$729,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
2216 Gay Way
Vestavia
MLS# 847727
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$725,000
Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470
Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455
2655 Alta Vista Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 845839
5 beds, 4 bahts
$599,900
Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054
2621 Southminster Rd
Vestavia
MLS# 846278
4 beds, 2.5 baths
$469,900
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
2708 Gatewood Cir
Vestavia
MLS# 842844
4 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths
$389,900
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
3900 Knollwood Trc
Vestavia
MLS# 847722
3 beds, 2 baths
$328,000
Leigh Anne Priest, RealtySouth, 205-441-1269
1624 Belvedere Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 845860
4 beds, 2 baths
$309,900
Glenda Jones, RealtySouth, 205-410-3000