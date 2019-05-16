Open house: 5-19-19

1416 Holly Oak Drive

Vestavia Hills

$310,000

MLS#:849750

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Pam Turbeville Ager, 205.563.8580

1317 Branchwater Lane

Vestavia Hills

$649,900

MLS#:Going Active Soon

5 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Anna Frances Bradley, 205.283.3398

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2216 Gay Way

Vestavia

MLS# 847727

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$725,000

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

2655 Alta Vista Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 845839

5 beds, 4 bahts

$599,900

Jana Woodruff, RealtySouth, 205-601-9054

2621 Southminster Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 846278

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$469,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

2708 Gatewood Cir

Vestavia

MLS# 842844

4 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths

$389,900

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

3900 Knollwood Trc

Vestavia

MLS# 847722

3 beds, 2 baths

$328,000

Leigh Anne Priest, RealtySouth, 205-441-1269

1624 Belvedere Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 845860

4 beds, 2 baths

$309,900

Glenda Jones, RealtySouth, 205-410-3000

