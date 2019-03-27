Open house: 3-31-19

945 Viridian Way

Vestavia/Hoover

MLS # 837527

5 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

$589,900

Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380

Hosted by Richard Smith, AVAST Realty, 433.9840

Saturday 1-3 p.m.

1816 Cedarwood Road

Vestavia 

MLS # 843394

4 Bedrooms / 2 Full / 2 Half Baths

$525,000

Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380

Hosted by Greg Mewbourne, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 229.0308

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

4829 Heritage Hills Way

Vestavia

MLS# 843506

5 beds, 4 baths

$515,000

Robin Owings, RealtySouth, 205-639-8676

