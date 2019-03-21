Open house: 3-24-19

by

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2505 Aspen Cove Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 836194

5 beds, 4 full & 2 half baths

$599,900

Tom Sartain, RealtySouth, 205-317-7551

3472 Coventry Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 838659

4 beds, 3 baths

$429,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

2708 Gatewood Cir

Vestavia

MLS# 842844

4 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths

$409,500

Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965

3402 North River Road

Vestavia

$299,900

MLS#:843508

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

John Newell, 205.532.0959

945 Viridian Way

Vestavia

MLS # 837527

5 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms

$589,900

Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380

Hosted by Jill Goldblatt, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 369.4920

3574 Mill Springs Road

Vestavia/Birmingham

MLS # 838743

4 BR / 2 BA

$289,900

Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380

Hosted by Greg Mewbourne, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 229.0308

3781 Glass Drive

Vestavia

$299,900

MLS#:834750

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Vickie Harris 205-966-3065

Tags

by

View past issues

Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours