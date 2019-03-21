Open house: 3-24-19

817 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 805634
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$749,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
845 Southbend Ln
Vestavia
MLS# 832157
5 beds, 4 baths
$729,900
Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200
2505 Aspen Cove Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 836194
5 beds, 4 full & 2 half baths
$599,900
Tom Sartain, RealtySouth, 205-317-7551
3472 Coventry Dr
Vestavia
MLS# 838659
4 beds, 3 baths
$429,900
Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188
2708 Gatewood Cir
Vestavia
MLS# 842844
4 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths
$409,500
Scott Ford, RealtySouth, 205-531-1965
3402 North River Road
Vestavia
$299,900
MLS#:843508
4 bedrooms/ 3 baths
John Newell, 205.532.0959
945 Viridian Way
Vestavia
MLS # 837527
5 Bedrooms / 4 Bathrooms
$589,900
Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380
Hosted by Jill Goldblatt, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 369.4920
3574 Mill Springs Road
Vestavia/Birmingham
MLS # 838743
4 BR / 2 BA
$289,900
Listed by Manda Luccasen, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 283.0380
Hosted by Greg Mewbourne, RE/MAX Southern Homes, 229.0308
3781 Glass Drive
Vestavia
$299,900
MLS#:834750
3 bedrooms/ 2 baths
Vickie Harris 205-966-3065