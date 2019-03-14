Open house: 3-17-19

4877 Heritage Hills Way

Vestavia

MLS# 838973

5 Bedrooms / 5 Bathrooms

$659,000

Andrea Moates, Smith Lake Rentals & Sales, 205-335-3532

828 Comer Circle

Vestavia

$389,900

MLS#:842696

4 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Sold Sisters, Julie Archibald 205-908-3588

Debbie White 205-789-5378

1848 Nottingham Drive

Vestavia Hills

$299,900

MLS#:843241

3 bedrooms/ 2 baths

Hunter Chapman, 205.365.4160

2236 Royal Crest Drive

Vestavia

$409,900

MLS#:839175

5 bedrooms/ 3 baths

Mary Putman 205-529-7875

805 Boulder Lake Court

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 843134

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$629,000

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

817 Southbend Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

