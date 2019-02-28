Open house: 3-03-19

2024 Vestavia Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 825383

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$1,325,000

Jacque Bailey, RealtySouth, 205-222-2595

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2219 Overlook Crest

Vestavia

MLS # 834950

4 BR / 3.5 BA

$650,000

Listed by Manda Luccasen

Hosted by Victoria Correa

3624 Miller Hill Way

Vestavia

MLS # 841262

5 BR / 4.5 BA$639,900

Listed & Hosted by Manda Luccasen

2000 Hickory Road

Vestavia

MLS # 837539

$399900

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath

Adelle Sims, Colbaugh Realty Group (205)413-1216

