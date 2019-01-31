Open house: 2-03-19

2028 Magnolia Ridge Dr

Vestavia

MLS# 829256

7 beds, 4 full & 2 half baths

$755,000

2216 Gay Way

Vestavia

MLS# 831551

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$749,900

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

817 Southbend Ln

Vestavia

MLS# 805634

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$749,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

845 Southbend Ln

Vestavia 

MLS# 832157

5 beds, 4 baths

$729,900

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

3412 Danner Cir

Vestavia

MLS# 838047

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$499,000

Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

2727 Smyer Rd

Vestavia

MLS# 830513

3 beds, 3.5 baths

$399,900

Jana Hanna, RealtySouth, 205-835-6188

